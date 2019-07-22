South Shields fundraiser fuming over mystery poster pest who removed charity event adverts
A fundraiser is feeling less than charitable towards a mysterious poster pest who she says has but a crimp in her bid to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.
Louise Garlinge, 38, says she is baffled by the motives of a woman she believes has removed around a dozen promotional posters from the Nook, South Shields.
The mum-of-two and her group of fundraising pals had paid to have them printed and taken time to put them with permission in retailers’ windows.
Their hard work was to promote a five-hour long fundraising event at the Marsden Inn, Marsden Lane, South Shields, on Saturday, August 3.
It aims to raise cash for North East Homeless, the Hope and Hospitality food bank, and South Tyneside dad Stephen Foley, who lost his right foot in a motorbike accident in September.
But they were left bemused and angry when they noticed many were no longer on display in shops - and that others left in phone boxes has also vanished.
Shopkeepers told Louise they were approached by a woman who claimed the event was cancelled and then removed the colour A3-size posters from display.
Full-time mum Louise said: “I was walking along the Nook and spotted that a lot of the posters were missing.
“I spoke to a lot of shopkeepers and they told me the same story about being approached by a woman who pulled them down.
“One of the shops is run by a friend of mine and intend to ask her if she has CCTV.”
Louise said she has no idea who the mystery woman is or why she has been removing the posters.
But she added it will not stop her and her fellow fundraisers from holding the event.
Louise, along with friends Riley Senior, Sarah Campbell, Hannah Brennan, Chris Harrison, Amanda Bell, Danielle Neasham and fundraising team leader Ramdawar, have already raised £1,462.
They hope to hit at least £3,000 through a day of live wrestling shows, mascots, a football shoot, raffles and much more, from 11am to 4pm.