South Shields gardening group which supports vulnerable adults receives cash boost

The Changing Lives gardening group was formed last year and is made up of vulnerable adults with a range of issues including homelessness or physical or mental health problems.

Following a request from the group for a grant to allow them to buy planters and baskets, gardening equipment, some seating, plants, shrubs and compost, Riverside CAF gave them £465.

Karen Dillon from Changing Lives said: “We started this group because a number of people expressed an interest in tending to the garden at our base in Tyne Dock.

South Tyneside Council Cllr Lynne Proudlock with residents of Changing Lives Whitehead Street, Tyne Dock, who have benefited from a CAF grant.

“Both the act of gardening and being with other people is providing the group with a sense of purpose, pride and achievement and reduces symptoms of anxiety.

“The group is also learning new skills which they can carry forward into their own properties. The CAF funding has made a tremendous difference to the wellbeing of these people and they are so looking forward to putting the equipment to good use.”

Changing LIves is a national charity based in the North East which helps vulnerable people by supporting them in a number of positive ways.

CAF Chair, Councillor Lynne Proudlock, said: “CAFs are about championing local communities. By giving this money and working in partnership in this way we are also delivering on the Council’s priority of supporting our vulnerable communities.”

To find out when CAF meetings are held, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/councillorsandcommittees

