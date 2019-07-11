Kayleigh Brennan when she was in remission, with parents Rob and Lindsay, brother Daniel.

The family of the brave seven year old - who was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of three - were told her her acute lymphoblastic leukaemia had returned in May, just two years after she went into remission.

On Thursday, July 18, South Shields Golf Club will host a charity Texas Scramble and raffle, to raise money for Kayleigh, who goes to St Mary’s RC School in Jarrow, and her family.

Brave Kayleigh Brennan.

The event is being organised by club member Ian ‘Tam’ Tate, who lives in South Shields.

“I know Kayleigh’s dad through work and I felt awful, I just wanted to do something to help,” said Ian.

“I’ve done a few charity days, but this one’s special because its for an individual person.”

Ian hopes the fundraiser will raise enough money to buy Kayleigh a real hair wig, as well as funding something nice for the whole family.

Kayleigh is fighting to beat the acute lymphoblastic leukaemia which has returned.

“She has said to her dad that she wants a jazzy wig, but they are about £1,000,” said Ian.

“If we can get a couple of different ones for her, it will make her feel so much better.”

He added: “It would be great to be able to send her mum and dad and Kayleigh and her brother away for a bit, even if it’s just a weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m not going to put a figure on it, I just want to raise as much as I can get.”

Kayleigh Brennan pictured during her first fight with leukaemia.

Kayleigh’s dad Rob Brennan, of Australia Grove in South Shields, said: “It’s amazing for somebody to do something like that for us, it means a lot.

“[Kayleigh] is at that age where she would love to go to Legoland or something, and it would be great at the minute, because we are just back and forwards to the hospital.”

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Kayleigh’s possible treatment options, which could include a bone marrow transplant or stem cell treatment.

“We don’t know yet the full diagnosis, she’s had tests and we’re waiting for the results of that to make a plan of what’s going to happen next and what the treatment options are,” Rob explained.

Kayleigh Brennan when her cancer was in remission

“She’s coping okay, she understands a lot more this time, but she takes her medication at home, she’s brave like that.”

He added: “We’re going to get her a little surprise after all this, and any leftover funds will be used to help any charities who have helped us, and families in similar situations as us.”

Entry to the event is £100 per four ball with a bacon roll and coffee on arrival at 11am, followed by the Texas Scramble with a shotgun start at noon.