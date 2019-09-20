Scott Coverley and partner Emma McKeith found the stray dog while on holiday in Bulgaria.

Scott Coverley was enjoying a week in the sun with his partner Emma McKeith when he spotted the poor creature in the Grand Kamelia area, near the popular tourist destination of Sunny Beach, at around 10.30am on Friday, September 13.

The 33-year-old Port of Tyne worker was so horrified by its condition he took a video of the dog and shared it on social media to reach out to someone who could help.

“It was heartbreaking the condition that it was in. It was all skin and bones, it had no fur and probably had rabies,” said Scott, who lives in South Shields.

“It was literally days away from death.

“I’ve seen a lot of stray dogs and cats but never one in a condition like that.

“The local people had seen it but were just carrying on with their lives.”

He continued: “Even though I was on holiday, I couldn’t rest seeing the dog and not doing anything about it.

South Shields holidaymaker Scott Coverley rescued a stray dog while in Bulgaria. It was found with no fur and was just skin and bones.

“I put the clip on social media and people started sharing it and eventually charities got in touch to ask where the dog was.

“Without my intervention the poor dog would have been left to die.”

Scott received a message when he touched down in the UK on Monday, September 16 informing him that local animal shelter, Animal Hope Bulgaria Burgas, had tracked down the dog and taken it in.

However, the animal - which has now been named Scotty - is still in a critical condition and the charity is appealing for donations to fund urgent veterinary care.

Scotty needs treatment for internal parasites and sarcoptic mange, as well as money to buy good quality food and improve his living conditions at the shelter.

“The charity is only one woman by herself and the conditions are pretty rundown,” added Scott.

“I’m in contact with people in Bulgaria and am getting updates all the time.

“It’s still critical, it might not even survive.”