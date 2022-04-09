South Shields Indian restaurant Zeera raises money for Ukraine during week of 'kindness and giving’

Indian restaurant Zeera in South Shields is hosting a ‘week of kindness and giving’ by raising funds for Ukraine.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 12:09 pm

Restaurant Zeera on Ocean Road is raising money for ‘DEC Ukrainian fund’ this week until April 9 as the restaurant hosts a ‘week of kindness and giving’.

The curry house will join hospitality businesses up and down the country in raising funds for the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal using the #cookforukraine.

Zeera will be asking for a voluntary £10 donation from everyone who dines at the restaurant, before entering each volunteer into a prize draw.

Shahanoor Choudhury owner and director of Zeera Restaurant. Picture by FRANK REID

Customers who donate will be given the chance to win one D.I.Y Curry Kit, a £20 Zeera voucher, 1 bottle of champagne and a giant Easter egg.

Director, Shah Choudhury said: “What’s going on is truly horrific, so anything we can do to help and raise awareness, we will.

"As a business, we’ve always taken pride in working with the community but now, we have a world in which we do need to be more united and if we can raise awareness by using our platform at Zeera’s then that's what we will do.”

Zeera Restaurant, Ocean Road, South shields. Picture by FRANK REID

UkraineSouth ShieldsCustomers