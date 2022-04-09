South Shields Indian restaurant Zeera raises money for Ukraine during week of 'kindness and giving’
Indian restaurant Zeera in South Shields is hosting a ‘week of kindness and giving’ by raising funds for Ukraine.
Restaurant Zeera on Ocean Road is raising money for ‘DEC Ukrainian fund’ this week until April 9 as the restaurant hosts a ‘week of kindness and giving’.
The curry house will join hospitality businesses up and down the country in raising funds for the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal using the #cookforukraine.
Zeera will be asking for a voluntary £10 donation from everyone who dines at the restaurant, before entering each volunteer into a prize draw.
Customers who donate will be given the chance to win one D.I.Y Curry Kit, a £20 Zeera voucher, 1 bottle of champagne and a giant Easter egg.
Director, Shah Choudhury said: “What’s going on is truly horrific, so anything we can do to help and raise awareness, we will.
"As a business, we’ve always taken pride in working with the community but now, we have a world in which we do need to be more united and if we can raise awareness by using our platform at Zeera’s then that's what we will do.”