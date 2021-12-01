Billie-Jean Morris and Louise Capstick have been submerging themselves in cold water everyday through November to raise money for Cancer Research UK, even taking dips in the freezing cold North Sea at Sandhaven Beach.

Throughout the month, Billie-Jean and Louise have been going in the North Sea, taking cold showers, facing buckets of cold water and have even been jet washed, raising a total of £625 for the charity.

Billie is part of the South Shields fundraising group ‘The Lavender Lasses’ who together have raised over £40,000 for cancer research since launching in January 2017.

The Lavender Lasses is a group of six South Shields friends who started raising money to support one of their friends and group member who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Since then, the group has gone on to raise £42,388.83 for Cancer Research UK, all of which has been ring fenced to be spent directly in the North East.

Group member Hilarly Jago said: “All the fundraising we do is a good laugh. We’re a close group of friends and we have a good time raising money for an important cause.

“The two crazy girls Billie and Louise have been great throughout November and have had some amazing support from friends, family and everyone who has donated.”

The Lavender Lasses hold various fundraising events and challenges throughout the year and were recently made part of the South Shields CRUK Support Group.

Last year, Billie shaved her head as part of a fundraising effort and next October the group will be hosting an annual fundraising event at Hedworth Hall with an 80s theme night and band The Breakfast Club.

In 2013, member Janet Bruce was diagnosed and had treatment for breast cancer, which inspired the group to do a ‘one off’ fundraising event which spiralled into something they never could have imagined.

Billie-Jean and Louise are still taking donations for their cold water challenge, which can be made at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/billie-jean-louises-cold-water-challenge-nov-21

