South Shields man runs length of Roman Wall - and takes on Alps challenge - to help Cancer Connections
A South Shields ultrarunner put the town on the map when he took part in one of his toughest challenges yet, raising money for South Tyneside-based charity Cancer Connections.
Carl Mowatt, who runs with South Shields Harriers, took on the Sierre Zinal in the Swiss alps just weeks after running a gruelling Roman wall challenge
The dedicated 56-year-old joined elite mountain and fell runners in completing the course that took place over a Switzerland mountain range climbing up to 4,000 metres over five peaks on August 12.
Battling temperatures of around 40 degrees, Carl was delighted to finish fifth in his age bracket and 132nd in his group.
Back in June, Carl also ran his longest ultra distance to date, completing the 69 mile Wall the Rat Race.
The route saw him start at Carlisle Castle, following Hadrians wall, and finishing on the iconic Millennium Bridge.
Carl crossed the line after just 14 hours and came 67th place out of 1,000 competitors, finishing third in his age group.
His efforts saw him raise an impressive £500 for the Cancer Connections, which provides support and advice for people with cancer and their families.
Carl said: “The ultra distance did take its toll. Around mile 45 my whole body went through hell and thought I was going to pull out, but I had to push through the shear pain barrier and two miles later I found my inner strength, to maintain my pace and continue to the end.”
He added: “I run on annual basis for Deborah Roberts and the great team at Harton Lane in South Shields, having lost my father Richard, some years ago to cancer.
“Over the years I have worked very closely with Cancer Connections and it is always a pleasure to see the amazing team.”
Deborah Roberts said: “It’s absolutely tremendous what Carl has done.
“To be able to run so many miles is incredible.
“Carl has been a long time supporter of Cancer Connections and it is lovely that he still continues to fundraise and support the charity after all these years.”
Carl is now gearing up to take on the Great North Run for the charity.