South Shields man's shock at learning of incorrect medical records dating back 19 years including treatment for drug addiction
A South Shields man has spoken of his shock after discovering that his NHS medical records were incorrect for alomost 20 years and and included reference to being treated for drug addiction.
Steven Riley discovered his medical records at Central Surgery, Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre on Prince Edward Road were incorrect dating back to the early 2000s after they were revealed in a legal case.
The 36-year-old says he was left feeling ‘distressed’ with ‘no voice’ after the records incorrectly said he was taking a methadone prescription – a medication used to treat heroin dependence.
Other incorrect details included references to ‘ongoing excessive drinking’ and that Steven had once been four times over the alcohol limit.
Steven said: “I was being accused of so many things and I knew it wasn’t true but I started doubting myself because the records said I’d done all these things. I think even some of my friends and family started doubting me because how can you argue with official records.
"It’s really hit me hard because I think some people still don’t believe me, I feel as though I have no voice – my name has just been dragged through the mud and nobody has faced any consequences.”
Central Surgery has since apologised to Mr Riley for the error and amended his records.
A spokesperson said: "We regret that some incorrect medical details were included in the report to the court.
"As soon as the issue was raised, we immediately redacted the report, provided the correct information, and notified all parties affected, including the court. We apologise to Mr Riley for any distress and inconvenience caused by this error."
Steven added added: “If the records hadn’t been asked for in court then I would have never known. There’s been times over the years where I’ve been rejected medications such as codeine and I didn’t know why, I felt completely helpless.”