Emma Lewell-Buck has spoken of her disappointment after the Great North Run decision

The news is a blow for runners and spectators, as well as businesses which get a boost in custom over Great North Run weekend.

Speaking after the news was revealed, Ms Lewell-Buck said: “I understand the reasons why but I am very sad and disappointed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Lewell-Buck after a more successful Great North Run attempt

"At a time when our town is desperate for support, hearing the GNR won't end in South Shields is a huge blow. I have been assured the run will return to Shields next year.”

Ms Lewell-Buck has first-hand experience of the Great North Run herself, having taken on the challenge in previous years – including an unfortunate attempt in 2015 when the MP fell and broke her ankle on the route.