South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck 'sad and disappointed' after loss of Great North Run finish line
South Shields MP Emma Lewell-Buck has said she is ‘sad and disappointed’ after Great North Run organisers revealed the iconic half marathon will not finish on our coast in 2021.
The Great Run Company announced this morning that the 13.1-mile route will both start and finish in Newcastle as part of contingencies to ensure it can go ahead as the UK emerges from covid restrictions.
The news is a blow for runners and spectators, as well as businesses which get a boost in custom over Great North Run weekend.
Speaking after the news was revealed, Ms Lewell-Buck said: “I understand the reasons why but I am very sad and disappointed.
"At a time when our town is desperate for support, hearing the GNR won't end in South Shields is a huge blow. I have been assured the run will return to Shields next year.”
Ms Lewell-Buck has first-hand experience of the Great North Run herself, having taken on the challenge in previous years – including an unfortunate attempt in 2015 when the MP fell and broke her ankle on the route.