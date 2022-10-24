South Shields nursery children celebrate harvest time by helping others

Children and staff at Nurserytime South Shields, based in Beach Road, held a harvest collection to help those in need, with the Hospitality and Hope food bank and support service their chosen cause.The children also rehearsed harvest-themed songs and performed them in the bandstand in South Marine Park with ‘Tom the Music Man’, a performer who regularly works with the little ones at the nursery.

The collection and performance also coincided with events around World Food Day, which puts the spotlight on hunger and food security around the globe.

Nursery manager Helen Coulson said: “Here at Nurserytime we recognise the importance of this time of year and it prompts us to consider those less fortunate than ourselves and become involved in philanthropic work within our local community.

"With this, we simultaneously educate our children on the impact of the essential work that local charities do.“We would like to say a special 'thank you' to our parents and carers who kindly donated to this worthy cause.”

Performing at the bandstand with Tom the Music Man.

Children at Nurserytime South Shields with some of the harvest collection.

Performing at the bandstand with Tom the Music Man.