Carole Stephen from St Michael's Dental Practice visits children at Nurserytime South Shields.

Carole Stephen, an oral health educator from St Michael's Dental Practice in Westoe Road, visited Nurserytime South Shields to talk to children about the importance of oral hygiene.

Nurserytime manager Helen Coulson said the nursery regularly welcomed guests from different organisations in the surrounding community to help the little ones learn more about the world, helping them get a good start in life.

She said: “To mark World Oral Health Day we booked in a visit with St Michael's Dental Practice to come and deliver an interactive session and educate our children further on the importance of oral hygiene and promoting healthier choices.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Here at Nurserytime we recognise the importance of imparting this knowledge on our children from a young age and the positive that this can then have on our children in later years.

"We would like to say a special thank you to Carole for visiting us once and again and really engaging the children in her session. They all found it very informative."

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.