Delhi 6, in Ocean Road, was named the best Asian restaurant in the North East at the Asian Curry Awards, which was held at the Grosvenor House, in Central London on Monday November 22.

The Indian Street food restaurant opened in September 2018 and has already seen award success, previously being named Best New Restaurant at the English Curry Awards in 2019.

The restaurant is owned by Shah Lalon Amin, who took over the same premises where his father ran an Indian restaurant over 30 years ago.

The Delhi 6 team celebrating the award

Delhi 6 came up against some of the best restaurants in the region and Lalon is delighted to come away with the award.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted and honoured to announce that Delhi 6 won the coveted Best Asian Restaurant North East England Award at the Prestigious Asian Curry Awards at the Grosvenor House, in Central London.

“In a room full of MPs, Ministers, Lords, Mayors and the elite of our industry, and a distinguished judging panel, we were honoured with this award.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank our passionate team, you guys are brilliant! And of course our loyal customers who nominated us, championed us!! Thank you and thank you again! Our values are always of excellence, and to keep taking the customer experience further.”

Owner of Delhi 6, Shah Lalon Amin

The Asian Curry awards, which launched in 2010, are designed to recognise the best in the industry and are organised by the Asian Catering Federation and the Federation of Bangladeshi Caterers UK, which represents 35,000 UK restaurants and takeaways.

Since its launch in 2018, Delhi 6 has quickly become one of the most popular restaurants in South Shields and in 2019 even made it to the final of a national TV show.

To commemorate winning the award, Delhi 6 will be arranging some party nights at the restaurant in the near future.

