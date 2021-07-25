South Shields parkrun pictures: Runners return to first event as Covid restrictions ease
Hundreds of runners took part in the first South Shields parkrun since the Covid pandemic began – were you one of them?
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:26 am
The popular 5k race returned to the town’s coastline for the first time in more than a year on Saturday, July 24.
The event attracted 247 excited runners who were keen to return to the event after such a long time.
Colin Robson, event director for South Shields parkrun, said it was great to see “so many happy people" getting involved once again.
Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know taking part.
