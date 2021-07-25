The first South Shields parkrun in more than a year was held on Saturday, July 24.

Hundreds of runners took part in the first South Shields parkrun since the Covid pandemic began – were you one of them?

By Sophie Brownson
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 9:26 am

The popular 5k race returned to the town’s coastline for the first time in more than a year on Saturday, July 24.

The event attracted 247 excited runners who were keen to return to the event after such a long time.

Colin Robson, event director for South Shields parkrun, said it was great to see “so many happy people" getting involved once again.

Take a look through our gallery and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know taking part.

1. Hundreds take part

South Shields parkrun organisers said 247 runners took part in the first South Shields parkrun since the event was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Excited to be back

South Shields parkrun orgnaisers said runners were 'so grateful to have their parkrun community back' after such a long time.

Photo: Kevin Brady

3. 'So many happy people'

South Shields parkrun organisers said it was great to see 'so many happy people' at the event.

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. The final stretch

Runners on the final stretch of the 5k parkrun route along the Coast Road in South Shields.

Photo: Kevin Brady

