South Shields RAF veteran taking on 12th Great North Run to raise funds for military charity

Kenny Nesworthy, 46, spent 22 years in the RAF serving as a Chief Technician supporting operations across Europe and the Middle East. He now works as a Rail Fleet Manager for Stadler Rail Services UK, based in Liverpool.

“I’ve completed the GNR consecutively every year since 2016,” Kenny says.

"So this will be my sixth year in a row raising valuable funds for Blind Veterans UK.

“Losing one’s sight must be a horrific and challenging thing to encounter, but I’ve seen the amazing work that Blind Veterans UK does to turn lives around.

"The most incredible thing is the advancement of technology that can be made available to blind veterans. It means they can continue to be independent and pursue their life, love and passions after sight loss.

"Blind Veterans UK do a wonderful job facilitating this through its vital work”.

On his target for the race, he said: “Every year I try and beat my previous time. I’d be happy with anything between 1:34 and 1:37, but the main thing is to just complete it and raise money for a fantastic cause.”

Kenny in training for the GNR.

Blind Veterans UK added that the charity still has places available for the Great North Run. If readers would like to take on the challenge and raise much-needed funds to support blind veterans, they can sign up at the following web address: https://www.blindveterans.org.uk/greatnorthrun.

