Zeera Indian Restaurant, in Ocean Road, has been shortlisted in the Restaurant of the Year, across the the North East Region and Best Team of the Year categories at the 10th English Curry Awards.

The awards highlight the growth of the Asian curry sector and recognise the achievements chefs, restaurants, managers, takeaways, teams and curry schools.

Owner Shah Choudhury said: “We are honoured to have been shortlisted for the English Curry Awards in two categories this year.

Zeera Restaurant, Ocean Road, South shields. Picture by FRANK REID

"We’d love to be able to bring the crown home again and make South Shields proud.”

Zeera will find out if they will be crowned winners at the awards ceremony which will take place on October, 18 at Holiday Inn, Birmingham Airport – NEC.

A spokesperson for the English Curry Awards 2021 said: “The curry campaign has been hugely successful across the UK with Scottish, English and London editions to the awards.

Owner Shahanoor Choudhury, with Kohinoor Choudhury and Abdur Choudhury

"The English Curry Awards were one of our first and remain one of our best awards. It’s always a brilliant night of fun, food and celebration.

“Despite the many challenges facing the curry industry, these awards prove year after year how much talent there is fuelling the industry, satisfying all of our curry cravings. We have an abundance of talent and fierce competition this year and we wish best of luck to all finalists.”

