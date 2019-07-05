South Shields sandcastle competition set for Sandhaven Beach today
Thousands of creative children will hit the beach today for the North East’s biggest sandcastle challenge – and you can expect to see some innovative and exciting designs.
Friday, July 5 marks the 25th annual Sandcastle Challenge – and this year’s theme is Build a Better World.
The huge event is sponsored by construction company Galliford Try Partnerships North and will take place on South Shields’ Sandhaven Beach.
It has become a much-loved fixture on school and business calendars alike and in 2018, more than 40 schools worked alongside a range of employers on their creative sculptures.
Prizes are usually awarded to the five most interesting designs, with each of those schools taking home a £200 prize, thanks to the sponsor.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The competition is organised by Children North East, a charity which works with children and young people in their families, schools and communities to ensure they grow up to be healthy and happy.
In 2017/18, it helped more than 3,500 children across the region.
Earlier this year, the charity launched an appeal amongst the business community to find companies to dig in with the competition, offering their help and support to youngsters in the design process.
It is expected that around 1,800 children from 50 primary and middle schools will be taking to the sand in a bid to take home one of those coveted prizes.
And according to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office, it’s set to be ideal castle-building weather in Shields, with a dry day and a bit of cloud to keep us cool.