Sandhaven Beach has claimed the Sunday Times Beach of the Year title for 2022, with experts proclaiming the stretch of shore worthy of being dubbed the best in the UK.

The beach is much-loved for its beauty, with golden sands and blue sea stretching out the horizon, set against the dramatic natural backdrop of Trow Rocks and the Leas to the south, and the historic architecture of Tynemouth and beyond to the North.

South Tyneside Council leader Tracey Dixon said: “We are absolutely delighted to be awarded the prestigious Beach of the Year status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandhaven Beach has been named Sunday Times Beach of the Year for 2022.

"Our natural assets are there for everyone to enjoy and we can sometimes overlook what is right on our doorstep and which sets us apart from other areas.”

It comes after Sandhaven Beach reclaimed its Blue Flag Award for 2022, and Cllr Dixon said providing a top seafront was a collective effort of which everyone involved could be proud.

“Creating beautiful spaces is a huge team effort,” she said.

"The council works in partnership with local businesses, friends’ groups, our residents, and visitors to ensure that the beach and our amenities are of the highest standard possible. I was delighted to see that the Sunday Times recognised our beaches as a true community asset, there for everyone to enjoy.”

Sandhaven Beach has been named Sunday Times Beach of the Year for 2022.

Chief travel writer Chris Haslam selected entries for The Sunday Times 50 Best Beaches Guide from more than 800 beaches he visited around the UK’s coast for the The Sunday Times 50 Best Beaches Guide.

He said the guide highlights the ‘world-beating magnificence of the British seaside, and gives readers a description of the scenery and setting, as well as all the practical information needed to plan a beach day, including car parking, toilets, refreshments, shops and accommodation’.

"When the sun is shining, our beaches are the most beautiful on earth,” he said.

The Sunday Times annual best beaches guide is published today online at www.thetimes.co.uk/travel and is in print on Sunday, July 3.

Sandhaven Beach has been named Sunday Times Beach of the Year for 2022.

Travel information in a nutshell for anyone considering a visit to South Tyneside

South Tyneside is a special place to live and visit with beautiful parks and open spaces, great towns and picturesque villages, a stunning riverside and coastline with glorious beaches. As a traditional UK break it showcases friendly hospitality, rich heritage and natural beauty.

As well as its stunning beaches attractions include Souter Lighthouse, the Customs House theatre and art gallery, Jarrow Hall, The Dunes, Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, South Shields Museum and Art Gallery and Arbeia, South Shields Roman Fort – to name just a view.

For further information about visiting South Tyneside, including places to stay and where to go, visit www.visitsouthtyneside.co.uk

Hot sunny weather at Sandhaven Beach.

Sandhaven Beach has been named Sunday Times Beach of the Year for 2022.

Sandhaven Beach has been named Sunday Times Beach of the Year for 2022.

Sandhaven Beach has been named Sunday Times Beach of the Year for 2022.