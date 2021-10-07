South Shields schoolgirl named one of the world's best young poets

Evie Alam, 14

Evie Alam, 14, has been named as one of the 15 Foyle Young Poets of the Year 2021, for her moving poem submitted to competition, which is run by The Poetry Society for young people aged between 11 and 17.

The competition, which is supported by the Foyle Foundation, has been running since 1998, ‘finding, celebrating and supporting the very best young poets from around the world’

Evie was named among the winners for her work ‘Every Day’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “'I feel so privileged to be awarded such an honour. I was taken aback when I found out I was in the top 15, I’m still in shock by the entire thing.

"I never could have accomplished this without the wonderful support of my wonderful family and school so I’m highly grateful to them.

My poem is a simple narrative concerning domestic abuse, especially today I think it's very important to discuss topics like this and I wanted to get that across in my poem.”

A total number of 14,408 poems from 6,775 young people were entered over 109 countries, as far afield as Argentina, Egypt, Kenya, South Korea and the Seychelles, and every corner of the UK.

The top 15 poets are invited to attend a residential writing course at the Arvon centre, The Hurst in Shropshire, in February 2022. There they will spend a week with this year’s judges, Clare Pollard and Yomi Sode, focusing on improving their poetry and establishing a community of writers.

Evie added: “I’m very, very excited to attend the residential writing course, I think it’ll be a great experience.”

All 100 winners of the Foyle Young Poets of the Year Award receive a year’s youth membership of The Poetry Society and a goody bag full of books donated by Foyle’s generous sponsors.

Every Day by Evie Alam

Monday he loves me.

Tuesday he hates me.

Wednesday he hits me.

Thursday he avoids me.

Friday he disappears.

Saturday he stumbles back.

Sunday he's sorry.

Every day he drinks.