Lily was a finalist in last year's Young Performer of the Year category.

The South Shields 14-year-old is bidding to become the Young Performer of the Year at the Best of South Tyneside Awards.

She’s hoping it will be third time lucky after two previous entries including reaching the finals in 2018.

Lily's performance at the 2017 Best of South Tyneside Awards.

But it’s already been a great 12 months for the St Wilfred’s RC College student, as her mum Colette explained.

She has reached the finals in two other competitions – Stack and Unstoppable.

And Colette added: “She would be over the moon if she could win the Young Performer Award. It is her third time and hopefully it will be third time lucky.”

Lily was nominated for Young Performer by her grandmother Carole Cooke who said: “She has grown as a singer and performer this year, singing for local charity Breaking the Silence which seeks to break taboos around talking about teenage depression, on several occasions, the latest being this weekend once in the rain at Tynemouth and then on the sun at Monkwearmouth. “She also sings at Own your Stage events and has been chosen to represent the organisation at several concerts this summer. “Lily has performed in a touring musical called Wor War and was a valuable cast member.”

Lily joins an amazing line-up of people already nominated for an award. There is still time to nominate your own worthy cause.

We want to know about the unsung heroes, community champions, inspirational children and fantastic sports people for this year’s awards which will be taking nominations until Friday, August 30.

That’s loads of time to put forward your favourites – and once we pass that deadline, the judges will meet to draw up a shortlist in each amazing category on September 3.

Then it is on to the grand finale which will be held on Thursday, September 19 at the Roker Hotel.

The Best of South Tyneside awards, this year, have the support of the South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Tyne Coast College, Barbour, JML, Harlow Print, UTS, and Warmseal.

In the meantime, let’s start that process of honouring all those unsung stars.

There are plenty of categories to choose from.

Get your nomination in as soon as you can as that way, you know you’ve put an unsung hero in the running for honours.

To nominate, please send us the full name, phone number and email address, of the person you wish to nominate and the category you want to nominate them for, along with a brief description of why they are worthy of an award.

And if you are submitting an entry in the Young Performer category, send us a video of them performing.

Send your entries by email to: lynn.wild@jpimedia.co.uk or to https://www.bestofsouthtyneside.co.uk.

THE CATEGORIES

Green Champion of the Year.

Child of Achievement.

Fundraiser of the Year.

Entrepreneur of the Year.

Local Hero Award.

Sporting Excellence/Young Sportsperson of the Year.

Sports Team of the Year.

Community Champion.

Student of the Year.

Community Group.

Small Business of the Year.

Large Business of the Year.

Child of Courage

Young Performer of the Year.

Lifetime Contribution.