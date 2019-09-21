South Shields teenager set to sing at first Charlie Gard Foundation ball
Teenage singer Amelia Saleh is set to perform at one of her biggest gigs yet when she sings at the first Charlie Gard Foundation ball.
The talented 13-year-old from South Shields will be putting her home town on the map when she takes to the stage in London next month.
Amelia, who won the Young Performer accolade at the Gazette’s Best of South Tyneside Awards just a year ago, has come a long way down the road to achieving her dreams of stardom.
And now her talent has been recognised once again after being chosen to preform at the first Charlie Gard Foundation ball.
The Charlie Gard Foundation was set up by parents Connie and Chris who tragically lost their son Charlie, who had mitochondrial depletion syndrome, in July 28, 2017, just a week before his first birthday.
The foundation set up in his memory supports children, adults and their families that have been affected by mitochondrial disease.
Amelia will travel down to the capital for the event on Friday, October 11, where she will sing at the historic Roundhouse in Camden in front of a 300-strong crowd.
The event has the theme of The Greatest Showman and will see Amelia sing three songs from the hit musical.
She will be the youngest performer in a line up of impressive acts planned for the night. Amelia was chosen for the event after being recommended to the charity by Danny Mitchell for Change fundraising.
Proud mum Dora Saleh said: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege for Amelia to be performing for such as cause.
“It is an unbelievable dream come true for her.”
And the ball looks set to be a major platform for the young star to showcase her talent, with music industry representatives set to be in the crowd as well as a host of famous faces.
Stephanie Roundsmith, head of communications and fundraising for the Charlie Gard Foundation, said: “It is a great opportunity for Amelia to perform in such an iconic music venue and its nice to be able to offer something like this so someone so young who has so much potential.”