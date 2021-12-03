South Shields TikTok star Lauren Amour set to release a Christmas song that she wrote when she was a teenager
TikTok star Lauren Amour is set to release her brand new Christmas single that she wrote when she was just 16-years-old.
Singer Lauren Amour has amassed an impressive following of 61.4k on her TikTok account, @musicbyamour, where she shares videos of her performances and gives fans a glimpse into her life.
Having recently left her old publishing deal, Lauren is currently in Indiana in the United States to celebrate the upcoming release of her brand new Christmas single ‘Please Santa’ with her new management team.
Under her new deal, Lauren can now publish her own music freely and opted for a Christmas song as a way of bringing festive cheer following the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 24-year-old said: “Because I couldn’t freely release music under the deal with my old publishers, I’ve now got a backlog of music built up.
"It was only decided last month that I would release this Christmas song that I wrote when I was just 16 so we got it properly produced and everyone at my new management team have loved it so far.
"I wanted to do a Christmas song especially after the last two years that we’ve all had, I feel that Christmas has always cheered everyone up.
"Given that I’ve got a substantial following on TikTok, people are getting very excited for the release of it and I hope that everyone back home in South Tyneside will also get behind it.”
Lauren got involved in music early and regularly performed at the Customs House in South Shields as a youngster.
After graduating from the Academy of Music and Sound in Gateshead, she secured her first publishing deal and has gone on to write for stars like Joel Corry and Now United.
Now the former Jarrow School pupil is focusing on her own career and looking ahead to what’s to come in the next year.
She added: “I’m going to be aiming to release a single every month, for at least six months within the next year.
Read More
"I’m really excited to share what I’ve been writing and given that the pandemic has made everything slower, I can’t wait to get it all out there.”
‘Please Santa’ will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms under the name ‘Amour’ from December 4.