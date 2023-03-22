The annual Crusade for Brigade event will see people walking from the pier in South Shields all the way down the coast to the Tommy Statue in Seaham in aid of South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB).

The brigade which has been operating since 1866 and ran by volunteers provides a 24/7 Search and Rescue service to support HM Coastguard dealing with a wide range of emergency incidents in and around the South Tyneside area.

The walk will help raise awareness of their dedication, but also funds to enable them to carry out the life-saving work they do each day.

Walkers who completed last year's Crusade for Brigade

Angie Comerford, of Hebburn Helps who will be taking part in the event said: “Our fourth annual crusade is nearly upon us and I for one can’t wait to get my walking boots on for this mammoth trek.

“32 miles and a whole load of blisters is worth it to know that we will be raising some much needed funds for the real life heroes at the brigade. I can’t wait to get this underway.”

Tom Fennelly, Honorary Secretary of SSLVB added: “We are extremely grateful to Hebburn Helps, and in particular to the ever-enthusiastic Angie Comerford, for their continuing support. It is remarkable that friends and supporters of another local charity should want to raise funds for another local charity.

“The work of the Brigade continued throughout the pandemic, often operating and training in very testing conditions. Like Hebburn Helps, the Brigade was awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary service is truly humbling that Angie and her friends at Hebburn Helps are again tackling this challenge to raise funds for us.”

This year’s Crusade for Brigade will take place Saturday, 22 April leaving SSVLB watch house at 6am.

The walk is open to anyone who would like to join. For more information about the event contact [email protected]

Anyone wishing to support this fundraising effort can do so via the Brigade’s JustGiving Page justgiving.com/southshieldsvolunteerlifebrigadeuk