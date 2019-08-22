Bloody Good Period donation box at South Shields Goldfinch. From left Goldfinch Director Angela Todd, charity ambassador Andrea Brown and estate agent worker Antonia Askew

Andrea Brown, who lives in South Shields recently became the South Tyneside regional ambassador for the Bloody Good Period charity.

The project is working to end period poverty by collecting donations for those in need across the UK.

Andrea, a home consultant for The Body Shop, put her name forward for the position when the company launched a campaign with the charity earlier this year. In the North East she joins regional manager Bernadette Wise, based in Sunderland and Bethany McVey the ambassador for Middlesbrough.

Sue Stonehouse from South Tyneside Green Party (centre) with Angela Todd (left) and Taylor Broughton from Goldfinch Estate Agents.

The women are hoping to collect as many donations as possible to take to a national conference in September where the charity will distribute the products to 40 locations across the UK.

“Bloody Good Period have highlighted the fact that there are young girls out there who are using rags in their knickers because they cannot afford sanitary products, nobody should have to go through that,” said Andrea.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that there’s young girls and women out there who can’t have that basic of life.”

South Tyneside Green Party and Councillor David Francis, who represents the Beacon and Bents ward where Andrea lives, have also backed the scheme and are encouraging residents to donate.

Elaine Francis, campaign organiser for the party said: “Period poverty is real in South Tyneside.

“The idea that there are girls in South Tyneside who are not able to go to school because they have no sanitary products, we thought we needed to be supporting people to do something about this.”

She continued: “In the Beacon and Bents ward around 24% of children are living in poverty, so obviously there are going to be women and girls who are affected by this issue. We really want people to help and support this.”

Donation points have currently been set up at Goldfinch Estate Agents on Fowler Street, South Shields, Manhattan by Lisa on Ellison Street and Asda Boldon.