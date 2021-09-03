Tess Robison with Lola

Tess Robison, 41, had been suffering from back pain and bloating but thought she had a food intolerance and had no idea a deadly tumour was growing inside her.It was only when her beloved dog Lola jumped forcibly on her stomach causing a lump to appear that she finally went to the doctor and discovered she had ovarian cancer.

The hairdresser, who is now in recovery, said: "For weeks, she had been just sat there staring at me.

"I know dogs can be intuitive and it was freaking me out a bit.

"Then one day when I was suffering from particularly bad bowel pain, she jumped heavily onto my stomach.

"The pain was like something else and a big lump came up and so I went to get checked out.

"I was devastated by the diagnosis, but most importantly I was able to get the treatment I needed.

"If I'd left it any longer it would have been too late.

Tess was found to have stage three cancer

"I honestly believe Lola saved my life."Tess, of South Shields, has now undergone six gruelling rounds of chemotherapy as well as a full hysterectomy and is waiting to see if she's got the all clear.She was diagnosed in January 2021 and underwent a operation to remove the tumour along with her reproductive organs in March, which saw her have 42 staples in her stomach.

Tess, who has had Lola, four, since she was a puppy, said she is determined to live on and fulfil her dreams despite the worrying diagnosis.

She added: "They said you've got ovarian cancer so I said, 'What do we do now?' They were taken aback because I was so calm and collected.

"The tumour was 12cm, it was quite big and I looked four months pregnant. With being slim it stuck out quite far.

"I've never been a doom and gloom person and I never will be. I'm going to fight it all the way because I've got so much I want to do. I want to go to New York and Las Vegas."I'm not the kind of person to cry about it."I've learned so much. I never used to go out because I get anxiety. It's made me think your life is for living, do what you can because time is precious, don't waste it.

"If you've got dreams and hopes, go for it. I'm aiming to get a little salon. I'm not letting life slip away anymore."

Tess has now finished her treatment and will find out her prognosis on September 23, when she goes for her follow up appointment.Her and her husband Paul, 34, a plasterer, don't have any children but areconsidering adopting.

"I feel quite positive for the future. I am feeling well in myself, and so muchbetter now the treatments over.

"I can't describe how grateful I am to Lola. Without her I might not be here," she said.

