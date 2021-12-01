Laura with some of the teddies

Laura Pickering is the founder of newly formed Bearly Noticed.

Ever since she was a child, Laura always had trouble parting with items and always found comfort with her teddy bears.

Rather than getting rid of them, she decided they could be restored and bring comfort and joy to others.

Her new initiative also helps save the planet as it takes around 15 years for a soft toy to decompose not including plastic eyes, ears, whiskers and noses. All of which contributes to destroying the planet.

Despite only recently setting up Bearly Noticed, Laura, from South Shields, can’t believe how well its taken off.

“I really did not expect anything to take off so quickly. I’m ecstatic,” she said.

Each soft toy that arrives at the adoption centre will receive a check-up. Any missing eyes, noses, holes and lack of stuffing will be repaired in surgery.

Once the bears have undergone a makeover they are put up for adoption to go for their forever home. For every bear that is adopted a donation will be made to MIND, a charity that specialises in supporting mental health.

Not only will each bear she saves and puts up for adoption save the planet, but money will also be raised for a worthy cause.

Laura said she loves the feeling of bringing a new lease of life to a teddy bear.

“The whole process I find very therapeutic and relaxing,” she said.

"Once the process is complete and I see the transformation for this well-loved teddy bear, I feel very happy knowing that it’s going to bring joy to another person.”

She decided to choose MIND as she respects the work they do in helping those in need and as teddy bears are proven to improve mental well being she thought the two go well together.

Anyone who wants to send in their old stuffed toys to be repaired and put up for adoption can contact Bearly Noticed on Facebook or Instagram.

