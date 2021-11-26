South Shields woman suffers serious injuries including fractured eye socket after 'random' seizures started aged 37

Carla Gray has had her life ‘turned upside down’ after being diagnosed with epilepsy aged 37 following the seizures which have caused her serious injuries.

She had her first two ‘random’ seizures 18 months ago where she fractured her arm and eye socket.

Carla, who works for the North East Ambulance Service, now suffers from seizures with ‘no warning’ which means her dream of being a paramedic has been taken away.

Carla has suffered horrendous injuries as a result of having seizures.

Since the condition began last year, Carla has sustained injuries from 29 ‘awful’ seizures which include hairline fractures to her eye socket and cheek bone, cuts, bruises and broken arms.

Carla said: “The last 18 months have been difficult because I’ve always been really independent so I’m still getting used to people helping me.

"The seizures are awful because I have no warning so there have been some dark days where it starts to get to me, but I try to keep positive and I’m really overwhelmed and chuffed with everyone’s support.”

A fundraiser has been launched to help raise funds for treatment for Carla.

A fundraiser has now been launched by Carla’s friend Becks McCabe to help raise funds for private treatment after Carla was told the waiting list to see a specialist can take six to 12 months.

A total of £2,173 has already been raised and some of the money will go towards protective head wear to help reduce injuries when Carla suffers from a seizure.

Carla added: “My life has been halted and it’s just a bit rubbish because it’s stressful for the people around me too, but there are so many other people in worse situations so I’m just grateful for Becks and all the people who have donated – I’m completely overwhelmed by the generosity of people.”

Carla has also set out raise awareness of the epilepsy.

Carla's seizures have no warning signs.

She said: “A lot of people don’t know that epilepsy can be diagnosed at any point in your life and there is limited funding for things like head protection so I’d love to donate some head wear to others suffering with the same condition.”

