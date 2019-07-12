11-year-old Charlie Jazwi danced off competition from the likes of South Africa, Norway, Scotland and Ireland, to be crowned winner of the under 12’s boys category at the World Freestyle Championships on Saturday, June 22.

Charlie, who attends St Aloysius R C Junior School in Hebburn, has only been dancing freestyle for three years, but already has a British and an international title under his belt.

Now he has won both the slow dance and freestyle categories at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

“He danced his socks off and brought it back to South Shields,” said Charlie’s mum, Sinia Jazwi.

“He had the biggest smile ever, he was just elated. Some people there have danced since the age of three, but there’s something special about him that just shines through, he’s just born to dance.”

Sinia, who has run the Chichester Arms in South Shields for six years, and recently took over The Marsden Rattler, on Sea Road added: “The school have been really supportive, and all my customers always ask about his dancing, they have been on board with the journey - they had even put balloons up when we got back.

“It’s something that should be supported, because there is some really good talent in our town and these kids are the future.”

Charlie dances six times a week at Kim Thompson’s dance studio in South Shields.

“He’s a little rocket on the floor, we’re dead proud of him,” said Kim.

“There’s a lot of boys that do freestyle now, it’s really popular and we went with no expectations at all, because there was the best in freestyle in the world there. We were just hoping to get to the final.”

Now Charlie has his sights set on reaching the final of the coveted Disco Kid dance competition later this year.

“Last year he made the semi-final, so this year we are praying that this is the year he gets his big break,” said Kim.

“I still don’t think he’s reached his full potential, I think he can take another step up.”