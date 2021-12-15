South Tyneside cancer charity benefits from fundraiser
Almost £700 has been raised for cancer charity providing a vital service in South Tyneside.
Cancer Connections has received a generous donation of £671 thanks to the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery who held a Christmas fayre. The organisation was formed in 2017 after the cemetery faced vandalism and money was raised to install CCTV.
The Christmas fayre was held at The Lord Nelson and despite the harsh weather conditions, Cancer Connections and Friends of Hebburn Cemetery were thrilled with the amount raised.
They were delighted with the turnout and those that came along and donated to the cause.
Cancer Connections offers practical, emotional and financial support to cancer patient's family's and carers. The charity offer a range of services including counselling, bereavement Support for Adults, Families and Children and welfare and benefits advice. The charity dedicated to serving individuals and families suffering from cancer and its after-effects.
Throughout the pandemic the cancer charity have been unable to host any of their usual fundraising events so this money will be a great help to them.
Deborah Roberts, Manager at Cancer Connections said: “It’s wonderful that these people have took their time out to support us. We are extremely grateful for the money they were able to raise. This community is unbelievable.
"A lot of people in South Tyneside rely on our support and the services we offer.”
Cancer Connections would like to extend their thanks to John Stewart, Mark William Young and the rest of Friends of Cemetery for hosting the fundraiser.