South Tyneside charity giving local jobseekers extra support thanks to Newcastle Building Society

Gillian Hepplewhite, Employability Programme Lead at TEN North East and Stewart Nicol, manager at Newcastle Building Society's Denmark Centre branch in South Shields.

TEN North East manages and delivers a range of employment and training services which are designed to help local people overcome the various barriers they face in finding and keeping meaningful employment.

Headquartered in Hebburn, the charity also works with a growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or training to help them identify how they can start to prepare for and enter the world of work.

TEN North East has now used the £3,000 Newcastle Building Society grant to refresh its suite of ageing computers that its clients use for job searches, CV writing, interview practice and personal development work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding has been provided through the Newcastle Building Society Community Fund at the Community Foundation, which offers grants to charities and community groups located in or around the communities served by the Society's branch network.

Gillian Hepplewhite, Employability Programme Lead at TEN North East, says: “The demand for our employability support has risen noticeably over the last 18 months, with the extra challenges presented by the pandemic often knocking the confidence of those who we’re looking to help.

“We try to tailor the help we provide to find the best ways forward for each person, and to make the right sort of support, advice and learning opportunities available to enable them to reach their personal objectives.

“The flexibility that Newcastle Building Society’s grant has allowed us is making a big difference to the service we’re providing and it’s also making a big difference to the digital inclusion work we do with people who can’t otherwise access the technology that they need to find and apply for job vacancies.”

Stewart Nicol, manager at Newcastle Building Society's Denmark Centre branch in South Shields, adds: “TEN North East has been stepping up formore than a quarter of a century to help people in our community find and stay in employment, and their work has never been more important than it is today.

“The Society has focused much of its grant-making this year on helping to tackle issues around employability and it’s great to see the impact that this is having across our home region.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions