South Tyneside charity granted £152,000 funding from National Lottery

Escape Intervention based in South Shields offer a range of interventions such as counselling and activities to help people find ways to understand, process and cope with their feelings.

The charity which supports people who experience domestic violence, bereavement, substance issues, gambling and other issues received the funding from the National Lottery Community Fund which is distributed to communities across the UK, raised by players of The National Lottery.

The charity is able to offer a range of activities to young people across the borough in vulnerable situations who otherwise wouldn’t be able to experience things such as kayaking, mountain biking, coasteering and more.

Mayor of South Tyneside Councillor Pat Hay's visit to Escape Intervention

The money will allow Escape Intervention to hire three new employees taking on the roles of a full-time counsellor, full-time activities coordinator and part time administrator/clerk as well as funding their existing services.

Lynne Yousef, service manager of the charity said: “I’m absolutely delighted we have secured this funding for the next two years, it’ll make such a difference to the charity and the scope of things we are able to offer.

“It’s been a difficult time for the charitable sector since Covid so it’s great to share some positive news.”

The team at Escape Intervention would like to send their thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund and players for making the funding possible as the charity relies on funding like this to make a difference in the community.