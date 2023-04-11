News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
3 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
4 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation

South Tyneside council are hiring beach cleaners to maintain the beauty of the South Shields coast

The role is temporary for the summer months.

By Evie Lake
Published 11th Apr 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 13:27 BST
Out and about at Sandhaven Beach. Out and about at Sandhaven Beach.
Out and about at Sandhaven Beach.

South Tyneside Council are hiring beach cleaners for the summer months to maintain the beauty of the seafront.

The local authority hires cleaners from April-September to ensure the public areas are safe and enjoyable for visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alongside cleanup operations, dogs are banned on Sandhaven Beach between these months in order to maintain its award-winning status.

The job listing says: ‘We are looking for candidates who are motivated driven are willing to widen their skills and broaden their experiences to progress in their career.’

Most Popular

And the job involves:

·Litter picking, rubbish collection and general cleaning of the seafront and cliffs

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

·Clearing sand and debris from the promenade and zig zag paths

·Working as an integral part of the beach cleansing team, assisting the team in periods of staff holiday cover

The role pays £11.37 an hour and is 40 hours a week.

You can apply here.

South TynesideSouth ShieldsSouth Tyneside CouncilSandhaven Beach