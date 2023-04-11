South Tyneside council are hiring beach cleaners to maintain the beauty of the South Shields coast

Out and about at Sandhaven Beach.

South Tyneside Council are hiring beach cleaners for the summer months to maintain the beauty of the seafront.

The local authority hires cleaners from April-September to ensure the public areas are safe and enjoyable for visitors.

Alongside cleanup operations, dogs are banned on Sandhaven Beach between these months in order to maintain its award-winning status.

The job listing says: ‘We are looking for candidates who are motivated driven are willing to widen their skills and broaden their experiences to progress in their career.’

And the job involves:

·Litter picking, rubbish collection and general cleaning of the seafront and cliffs

·Clearing sand and debris from the promenade and zig zag paths

·Working as an integral part of the beach cleansing team, assisting the team in periods of staff holiday cover

The role pays £11.37 an hour and is 40 hours a week.