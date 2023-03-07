South Tyneside Council investigating after sinkhole opens on a South Shields road
South Tyneside Council are looking into the reasons why a small section of a road in South Shields has collapsed.
Local residents have told the Gazette that the sinkhole on Bamburgh Avenue, in South Shields, opened on Saturday morning (March 4).
One member of the public said that the sinkhole appears to be “fairly deep” and pictures from the scene show that South Tyneside Council has cordoned the area off.
The council has confirmed that it is investigating the matter, with the early findings suggesting that a slow leaking drainpipe has washed out the subsoil.
A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “A small section of road has collapsed causing a hole on Bamburgh Avenue.
“While it appears to relate to a slow leaking drainpipe washing out the subsoil, investigations are underway to establish the exact cause and to determine what repairs are needed.
“In the meantime, the hole has been cordoned off to make the area safe.”