South Tyneside funnyman Jason Cooks joins forces with Hebburn Helps to support vulnerable families

The Hebburn star’s Comedy Club regularly attracts hundreds of people a month to the Customs House theatre– and now he is urging guests to help out some of the borough’s most vulnerable families

The Customs House has announced a partnership between the Comedy Club and the Hebburn Helps Community Food Bank, with supporters asked to donate essential items to folk across the region who are struggling to get by.

Jason’s Customs House shows are the biggest comedy clubs in the North East and the new partnership will ensure that a small contribution from audience members will collectively make a big difference to the lives of so many who are finding things extremely tough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Jason is delighted to be able to help.

“I’m so happy to be partnering with Hebburn Helps to get food out to those in our region who so desperately need help at the minute,” he said.

"It’s crazy to think that by telling a few jokes we might be able to make a difference, but our audiences have always been so kind and giving that I’m hoping this will be a great success.”

Getting involved is very simple. Anyone with a ticket is being asked to bring along one to drop into the designated donation points situated in the foyer of The Customs House.

Jason Cook's Comedy Club is joining forces with Hebbun Helps

Any contributions will be added to the monthly donation to Hebburn Helps – every single item donated will be most gratefully received.

The list of items urgently needed include: UHT milk, fruit juice, cereal, baby food; tins of mince, stewed steak, meatballs, hotdogs, corned beef; jars of pasta sauce, curry sauce, jam, sandwich spread, meat pastes, rice, pasta, instant noodles, tea bags, coffee, sugar, biscuits, gravy granules, crackers, rice cakes; toothpaste, toilet roll, shower gel, Hand soap, baby wipes, nappies, sanitary products, deodorant, washing powder.

Angie Comerford, Co-founder of Hebburn Helps added: “We at Hebburn Helps are so unbelievably grateful for what people are doing for us.

"We are a food, clothing and baby bank and are in to our seventh year. In these uncertain times we have so many people using our service.

"We can expect anything up to 200 people coming through our door in any given week which as you can imagine becomes very worrying as we try to keep up the demand.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support. We are so desperate for help right now and are very grateful.”

Customs House director Ray Spencer said: “The Customs House has long admired the work done by the borough;s food banks.

"It comes as no surprise that Jason was keen to help those from his hometown who so desperately need support.”

For more information about the work Hebburn Helps does within the community, visit: www.hebburnhelps.co.uk

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club returns to The Customs House on Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7 with ‘Superstar In The Making’ Stephen Bailey and Glen Roughead.