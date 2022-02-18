South Tyneside Homes scoops fire safety award for work following Grenfell Tower tragedy

The housing group won the award for Best Fire Safety Innovation at the Housing Digital Awards. The organisation, which manages and maintains about 16,000 homes on behalf of South Tyneside Council, has implemented ‘TwinnedIt’ technology to create 3D imaging of the borough’s high-rise blocks.

​The TwinnedIt process creates a ‘digital twin’ of buildings and stores information such as construction details and materials all in one place. This data can then be shared with the emergency services, residents and partners.

Cllr Jim Foreman, cabinet member for Housing and Transport, said: “We’re delighted to have won this award which recognises just how much importance we place on our residents’ safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Court, Hebburn

​“Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, tenants were understandably looking for additional peace of mind, so we worked closely with them to provide reassurance and fitted modern sprinkler systems in all our high-rise blocks.

​“We wanted to further build on that trust and transparency, and the use of TwinnedIt allows us to make information available directly to residents.

​“This technology creates a digital twin of our high rises and connects to a live data feed from the devices we have in our buildings and publishes all that information in one place, where the building regulator, the emergency services, and most importantly, our residents can view it.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Transport

Following the Grenfell disaster South Tyneside Council took the decision to invest £1.4m in the retrofitting of automatic sprinkler systems in all its high-rise blocks, even though they were deemed safe and cladding systems were fireproof.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.