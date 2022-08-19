South Tyneside in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery in South Tyneside for World Photography Day

And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery our towns and villages have to offer.

Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Gazette readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.

The submissions were something special.

From stunning sunrises to four-legged friends in action; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.

1. The Four Sisters Taking advantage of that beautiful light at Trow Rocks. Photo: Kathleen Ann Odonnell

2. All of the lights Capturing the action on a coastal walk. Photo: Laura Elizabeth

3. Park life A seagull joins other families in making the most of the sunshine at South Marine Park. Photo: Lindsay Dobson

4. All aboard A picturesque view of the ferry and ferry landing. Look at those golden skies! Photo: Photography by Holly