What a view! A rainbow out to sea at Marsden by Kelly Paterson Photography. Happy World Photography Day.

South Tyneside in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery in South Tyneside for World Photography Day

Searching for a beauty spot to take that perfect photo? South Tyneside is packed with picturesque places to choose from.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:55 am

And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery our towns and villages have to offer.

Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Gazette readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.

The submissions were something special.

From stunning sunrises to four-legged friends in action; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.

See more on our Facebook page here and add yours to the post.

1. The Four Sisters

Taking advantage of that beautiful light at Trow Rocks.

Photo: Kathleen Ann Odonnell

2. All of the lights

Capturing the action on a coastal walk.

Photo: Laura Elizabeth

3. Park life

A seagull joins other families in making the most of the sunshine at South Marine Park.

Photo: Lindsay Dobson

4. All aboard

A picturesque view of the ferry and ferry landing. Look at those golden skies!

Photo: Photography by Holly

