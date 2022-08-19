South Tyneside in pictures - Celebrating the beautiful scenery in South Tyneside for World Photography Day
Searching for a beauty spot to take that perfect photo? South Tyneside is packed with picturesque places to choose from.
And there’s no better time than World Photography Day (Friday, August 19) to celebrate the wonderful scenery our towns and villages have to offer.
Ahead of today’s milestone – an annual celebration of photography and its history – we called on the Gazette readers to send in their best pictures from the year so far.
The submissions were something special.
From stunning sunrises to four-legged friends in action; here are some of your striking shots in celebration of World Photography Day.
See more on our Facebook page here and add yours to the post.
Page 1 of 3