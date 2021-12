So as 2021 draws to a close, we wanted to celebrate the beauty in and around South Tyneside – from the coastline to the countryside.

We asked the Shields Gazette readers to share their favourite photographs, taken by them throughout this year.

Here are some of your fantastic shots. You can add your own to our post on Facebook here. Thank you to everyone who sent in a picture.

1. Christmas spirit Santa and his helpers spread some festive cheer in South Tyneside. Photo: Janice Welsh Photo Sales

2. An icon The Groyne stands majestic in this great picture. Photo: John Sigsworth Photo Sales

3. Walkies Someone's enjoying some sea air on their walk! Photo: Karl Houghton Photo Sales

4. Cloud cover The sun tries its best to break through the cloud. Photo: Sharni Q Tees Photo Sales