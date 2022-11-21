Dokan medallists Rebecca Davis, left, and Grace Young.

A dozen members of the The Dokan Karate Club travelled to Florence for the WUKF European Championships – returning with four gold, three silver and eight bronze medals between them.

Dokan chief instructor, Kevan Mitchinson, said: “The whole squad were great, and we are already looking ahead to next year when the World Championships are being held in Dundee.

“This will be a fantastic focus point and goal for the whole club, especially after these results at European level.”

Riley Rogerson, centre, with his medal.

He added: “This was a major with 1,800 competitors from 21 countries and, for a small club like ours, it was a great result.

“For everyone who made the trip, it was truly memorable.”

The gold medal winners were Eleisha Mitchinson, Elle Smith and Emma Snaith in the under-20 female team kata (set movement) and eight-year-old Charley Forster, who beat off competition from over 30 other competitors in her age group kata section.

Charley took up karate a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elle Smith, Eleisha Mitchinson, Emma Snaith with their gold medals.

Mr Mitchinson added: “All three senior girls have been performing at a high level for a number of years and really did deserve this victory.

“Charley winning gold after less than a year in the sport shows that the right training and dedication, can take you a long way.”

The Dokan Karate Association runs classes – for all age groups and levels – at Whitburn Parish Hall, All Saints Church, Cleadon and Redhouse Community Centre, in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, go to www.dokan.co.uk, call 07939 130411 or email [email protected]

The Dokan squad with their medals from Italy.