South Tyneside mum aims to beat anxiety with 500-mile walking challenge

Rachel Oliver and nine month old son George

Rachel Oliver has already made a start on the 500-mile end-to-end challenge which will see her virtually complete the distance from Buckingham Palace to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The Royal Jubilee Virtual Challenge is a route visiting all four of the Queen’s residencies in the UK and more Royal highlights.

It has been planned and designed In celebration of the Queens Platinum Jubilee and it can be done by walking, running or cycling.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel has 12 months to complete her challenge although shes hopes to have it done within four to five months. She has already made a start on the challenge aiming to complete five miles each day.

The 28-year-old said: “The challenge is going really well so far, I have been able to get out with my little boy (George) who is nine months old. He loves being out in his pram. It’s also doing me a world of good getting out the house as I suffered bad with anxiety and struggled to leave the house due to Covid over the past 18 months.”

Last year Rachel, from Boldon Colliery, completed an 874-mile challenge, mainly in the house until she felt confident enough to go out with the pram. However this time around she wanted to do something for charity whilst motivating herself to get out more and beat her anxiety.

She has chosen to raise funds for Love, Amelia, a baby Bank which takes donations of new and pre-loved baby items and gifts them to families who need them most. The charity provides support to families with children aged 0-4 years living in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

For Christmas, the charity were able to deliver gifts to over 750 people and Christmas Eve goody bags to each family.

She said: “Without this charity some family’s would have nothing. I really want to help them to support more family’s and children. Every penny counts which is why I am hoping to raise £1 for every mile I complete.”

Donations to Rachel’s cause can be made online.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling South Tyneside’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Gazette’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

‘Click here to subscribe’: https://www.shieldsgazette.com/subscriptions