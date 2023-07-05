South Tyneside nail salons: The region's top rated beauty shops according to Google reviews

The region is awash with talented nail technicians and artists.

There are dozens of nail salons in South Shields, Jarrow and across the rest of South Tyneside, some stand alone salons and technicians while others are based in hairdressers and beauty salons.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Based on reviews by customers, these are the top rated nail salons in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. A shop needed 15 reviews to qualify.

1 . The top rated nail salons in South Tyneside These are some of the top rated nail salons in South Tyneside Photo: Google/Photojoiner Photo Sales

2 . The Style The Style in South Shields has a five star rating from 43 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Inner Temple Spa Inner Temple Spa in South Shields has a five star rating from 20 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Crown Hair and Beauty Crown Hair and Beauty on Sea Winnings Way in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 28 reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales