News you can trust since 1849
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

South Tyneside nail salons: The region's top rated beauty shops according to Google reviews

The region is awash with talented nail technicians and artists.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 15:30 BST

There are dozens of nail salons in South Shields, Jarrow and across the rest of South Tyneside, some stand alone salons and technicians while others are based in hairdressers and beauty salons.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Based on reviews by customers, these are the top rated nail salons in South Tyneside according to Google reviews. A shop needed 15 reviews to qualify.

These are some of the top rated nail salons in South Tyneside

1. The top rated nail salons in South Tyneside

These are some of the top rated nail salons in South Tyneside Photo: Google/Photojoiner

Photo Sales
The Style in South Shields has a five star rating from 43 Google reviews.

2. The Style

The Style in South Shields has a five star rating from 43 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Inner Temple Spa in South Shields has a five star rating from 20 reviews.

3. Inner Temple Spa

Inner Temple Spa in South Shields has a five star rating from 20 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Crown Hair and Beauty on Sea Winnings Way in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 28 reviews.

4. Crown Hair and Beauty

Crown Hair and Beauty on Sea Winnings Way in South Shields has a 4.9 rating from 28 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:South TynesideGoogleSouth Shields