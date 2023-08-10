News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside pubs: The area’s top rated pubs described as ‘old school’ by Google reviews

Plenty of South Tyneside pubs are well known for their warm welcome and traditional feel.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:51 BST

Alongside a fantastic range of drinks and high-quality food, a friendly and traditional atmosphere is one of the best things about local pubs.

With that in mind, here are some of the highest-rated “old school” pubs and bars in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

All of the pubs have been described as “old school” by customers in reviews and have ten or more reviews.

These are some of the top rated pubs in the area described as old school by Google reviewers.

1. Old school pubs in South Tyneside

These are some of the top rated pubs in the area described as old school by Google reviewers.

The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 47 Google reviews.

2. Look Out Inn

The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 47 Google reviews.

The Steamboat on the banks of the River Tyne in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 611 Google reviews.

3. The Steamboat

The Steamboat on the banks of the River Tyne in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 611 Google reviews.

The Alum Ale House is a familiar sight for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.5 rating from 631 Google reviews.

4. The Alum Ale House

The Alum Ale House is a familiar sight for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.5 rating from 631 Google reviews.

