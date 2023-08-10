South Tyneside pubs: The area’s top rated pubs described as ‘old school’ by Google reviews

Plenty of South Tyneside pubs are well known for their warm welcome and traditional feel.

Alongside a fantastic range of drinks and high-quality food, a friendly and traditional atmosphere is one of the best things about local pubs.

With that in mind, here are some of the highest-rated “old school” pubs and bars in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

All of the pubs have been described as “old school” by customers in reviews and have ten or more reviews.

1 . Old school pubs in South Tyneside These are some of the top rated pubs in the area described as old school by Google reviewers. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Look Out Inn The Look Out Inn on Fort Street in South Shields has a 4.8 rating from 47 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Steamboat The Steamboat on the banks of the River Tyne in South Shields has a 4.6 rating from 611 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . The Alum Ale House The Alum Ale House is a familiar sight for anyone who regularly uses the Shields Ferry. The pub has a 4.5 rating from 631 Google reviews. Photo: Google Photo Sales