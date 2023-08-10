South Tyneside pubs: The area’s top rated pubs described as ‘old school’ by Google reviews
Alongside a fantastic range of drinks and high-quality food, a friendly and traditional atmosphere is one of the best things about local pubs.
With that in mind, here are some of the highest-rated “old school” pubs and bars in South Tyneside according to Google reviews.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
All of the pubs have been described as “old school” by customers in reviews and have ten or more reviews.