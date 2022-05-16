South Tyneside schoolboy who starred on Britain's Got Talent lands Royal Ballet School offer - but needs your help

Joseph Chow, a year 6 pupil at St Matthew’s Catholic Primary School, in Jarrow, has been offered a place at the prestigious school after competing against 1,200 dancers.

The young dancer impressed on his appearance on ITV hit show Britain’s Got Talent as part of his dance group, 5 Star Boys, which saw them praised by the judges for their display.

Now, Joseph, 11, and his family are trying to fundraise as much as possible to enable him to go to the ballet school.

Joseph Chow hopes to study at the Royal Ballet School of London.

Eve Alderson, headteacher of St Matthew’s, said: “We are all so proud of Joseph and what he has achieved and we plan to work with his parents to help raise funds. His talent and determination are inspirational, and he thoroughly deserves his place at the Royal Ballet School of London.

“His performance on Britain’s Got Talent took everyone’s breath away and Joseph genuinely has star quality. We teach all of our children that they can be and do whatever it is they want to do as long as they work hard and show the passion, motivation and commitment required for success.”

Joseph who lives in Boldon with his parents Natasha, a customer services advisor and Phil, a finance advisor and two younger sisters, has been dancing since he was seven and as well as training at his performing arts school, Val Armstrong Performing Arts, he’s also part of Phoenix Boys, an associate boy’s dance company.

Joseph Chow with his mum Natasha, dad Phil and two younger sisters.

Joseph said: “I am so happy that I’ve got a place at The Royal Ballet School of London. It’s my dream come true, and I can’t wait to join in September.

“I am just really hoping now that my parents can get the money they need to make sure I can go. Ballet is all I want to do, and this opportunity is too good to miss.”

His headteacher added: “We wish Joseph the very best of luck at the Royal Ballet School of London and, if he receives the funding he needs to attend, I have no doubt, that we’ll see him perform one day at the Royal Opera House.”