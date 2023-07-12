South Tyneside summer jobs: Temporary roles across South Shields and more for the coming months
The long summer allows students to dip their toes into the world of work and get some well earned money, and many young people across South Tyneside will be looking to line their pockets during their free time.
Buying assistant – Asda
Role: Marked as a summer internship, the right person for the role will look to support the buyer in all areas including sales tracking and analysis. Liasing with suppliers and keeping admin up to date is a vital part of the job. Working from home is available for 2-3 days per week.
Hours: Not listed
Wage: Not listed
Assistant Manager – Game
Role: Based in South Shields, applicants must be able to use management skills to keep the store running well on a day to day basis. This role may include coaching and developing team members and working in other local stores to share knowledge and experiences.
Hours: Part time
Wage: £10.70 per hour
Store colleague – Tesco
Role: This role requires working across the store, from helping customers to stocking shelves and working behind the tills. This role does involve night shifts.
Hours: Sunday 4pm – 1am, Monday 8pm – 7am and Tuesday, 10pm – 7am
Wage: Not listed
Crew Member – Simonside McDonalds
Role: Much like the majority of roles within McDonalds, this role will cover a lot of roles within a branch including preparing food, serving customers at tills and being in the dining area assisting customers.
Hours: Part time
Wage: Not listed