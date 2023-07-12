News you can trust since 1849
South Tyneside summer jobs: Temporary roles across South Shields and more for the coming months

Students across the region are close to finishing the academic year, and that means a chance to get some extra cash for many.
Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 2 min read

The long summer allows students to dip their toes into the world of work and get some well earned money, and many young people across South Tyneside will be looking to line their pockets during their free time.

These are some of the top part time options for young people if they want a summer job this year.

Summer jobs can be a great way of earning money for some young people. Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesSummer jobs can be a great way of earning money for some young people. Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Summer jobs can be a great way of earning money for some young people. Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Buying assistant – Asda

Role: Marked as a summer internship, the right person for the role will look to support the buyer in all areas including sales tracking and analysis. Liasing with suppliers and keeping admin up to date is a vital part of the job. Working from home is available for 2-3 days per week.

Hours: Not listed

Wage: Not listed

More information is available through the company’s advert here.

Assistant Manager – Game

Role: Based in South Shields, applicants must be able to use management skills to keep the store running well on a day to day basis. This role may include coaching and developing team members and working in other local stores to share knowledge and experiences.

Hours: Part time

Wage: £10.70 per hour

More information is available through the company’s advert here.

Store colleague – Tesco

Role: This role requires working across the store, from helping customers to stocking shelves and working behind the tills. This role does involve night shifts.

Hours: Sunday 4pm – 1am, Monday 8pm – 7am and Tuesday, 10pm – 7am

Wage: Not listed

More information is available through the company’s advert here.

Crew Member – Simonside McDonalds

Role: Much like the majority of roles within McDonalds, this role will cover a lot of roles within a branch including preparing food, serving customers at tills and being in the dining area assisting customers.

Hours: Part time

Wage: Not listed

More information is available through the company’s advert here.

