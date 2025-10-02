Stagecoach North East launches initiative to help the elderly keep warm this winter

Stagecoach North East chose International Day of Older People (October 1) to launch a new initiative to help keep elderly people warm and healthy this winter.

Employees at each of the region’s depots including Walkergate and Slatyford in Newcastle, Sunderland, and South Shields, are being encouraged to donate items to help older people to stay warm and well this winter.

Stagecoach North East staff are looking to spread the warmth this winter. | Stagecoach North East

Bus drivers and other employees have been bringing in a range of items to help people keep warm including gloves, mittens, scarves, hats and blankets as well as hot water bottles and handwarmers.

Also being donated are flasks and non-perishable foods and drinks to help people stay warm, fed and hydrated.

Steve Walker, Managing Director for Stagecoach North East, said: "As we get older, the long winter months can feel much harder, especially for older and more vulnerable members of society.

“As part of our partnership with Age UK, we’re asking colleagues for support, by donating one or two items that will benefit our local older people to stay warm and well and make this winter a little brighter.

“As a major local transport operator, we feel it's vital that we go beyond mere service delivery and try to give back and contribute positively to the areas that we serve.”

Age UK will ensure the donated items go to people in the local community who most need support.

Ian Wolstenholme, CEO of Age UK Gateshead, said: “This winter, something as simple as a warm blanket, a pair of cosy socks, or gloves and hats can mean the world to an older person facing the cold alone.

“Thanks to the generous support of Stagecoach North East, every donation of warmth becomes a lifeline — wrapping local older people in care, comfort, and the reminder that they are not forgotten.

“As a charity rooted in our communities, we know just how important it is to feel a sense of belonging and to feel valued. This project not only shows people we care — it reminds them that they truly matter.”

Every year, October 1 is celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the challenges and opportunities of ageing.