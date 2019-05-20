Star Wars and Doctor Who provide inspiration behind South Tyneside Summer Parade’s futuristic theme

Futuristic costumes, stilt walkers and live music will descend on South Tyneside this summer as part of the borough’s annual festival.

The Summer Parade will once more take over the streets of South Shields on Saturday, July 6, bringing a whole host of family entertainment to the town.

Creative Seed have made a range of futuristic costumes for the Summer Parade.

The event is part of the annual South Tyneside Festival, organised by South Tyneside Council, that will see South Shields-based carnival company Creative Seed impress crowds with their incredible costumes.

The company’s gravity-defying designs and elaborate headpieces will help to bring the theme of space fantasy to life.

While the parade will also take inspiration from pop culture references like Mad Max, Star Wars and Doctor Who, along with real life events like the Moon landing and include stilt walkers, marching bands and dance troupes along the route.

And there will be plenty of colour at this year’s event, with five different sections throughout the procession, each with its own colour scheme. Creative Seed’s Sandy Harris is confident this year will be one of the best yet.

Colourful costumes from Creative Seed.

Sandy said: “Working on the Summer Parade is always a lot of fun and this year’s theme has given us a lot of freedom with where we want to take it.

“The parade grows in size every year which pushes us to get even more creative each time and this year is one of our most ambitious to date, with all sorts of space creatures making an appearance.

“We have people coming from all over the world to participate and it is shaping up to be a really exciting day that people won’t want to miss.”

Coun Alan Kerr, Lead Member for Culture and Leisure at South Tyneside Council, expects the day will draw a large crowd.

Costumes from Creative Seed that look set to impress at the Summer Parade.

He said: “The Summer Parade is a fantastic day out, with something for all ages to enjoy.

“I never fail to be amazed at the incredible things Creative Seed manage to pull off and I cannot wait to see what they come up with this year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the region and beyond to enjoy the parade, with some excellent acts at Bents Park to finish the day.”

Britain’s Got Talent favourites Boogie Storm, slinky street theatre and Titan the Robot are just some of the performers that will be providing entertainment at Bents Park.

And parade-goers can make the most of the beer tent at the park, with a bar, musical entertainment and space-themed children’s craft activities.