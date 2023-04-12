Tip the therapy dog would bring joy to both staff and patients during his weekly visits to South Tyneside District Hospital before he died suddenly in December 2019.

His owner, Jackie Mountain, 72, rescued the Border Collie from a cat and dog shelter, in April 2013, before registering him as a Pets as Therapy dog after seeing how mild and kind-natured he was.

Sheila Graber (left) and Jackie Mountain with the statue of Tip.

Throughout his six years as a therapy dog, seven-year-old Tip brought smiles to hundreds of people across South Tyneside and has now been honoured with his very own statue.

The life size model of Tip was designed and painted by the world-renowned animator, artist and educator, Sheila Graber, who is from South Shields.

The statue of Tip was designed by South Shields artist Sheila Graber.

The statue was revealed on Easter Sunday (April 9) outside of the League of Friends shop, where Jackie volunteers, alongside a plaque in memory to him.

Jackie commented: “It is fabulous, Tip will still be putting a smile on people’s faces after all these years.

“He was such a lovely dog and everyone who met him just loved him, even if they didn’t like dogs.

Tip is on display outside of the League of Friends shop where Jackie volunteers.

“When we’d visit South Tyneside Hospital, he loved to go in and out of the shop so it is nice that he will be sitting right outside of it.

“He touched the lives of many, we’d go on to quiet wards and then he would just do something that would make everyone laugh.

The statue of Tip the therapy dog.

“By the time we’d leave the ward, everyone would be talking to and laughing with each other.”

Sheila, the animator behind the Paddington TV series, created a miniature model of Tip before it was passed on to a friend at the University of Sunderland who created the statue that is now on display.

She said: “Jackie mentioned the project to me and asked if I would be able to make a model of Tip.

“I created a miniature model and then Graham Bowen at the University of Sunderland created the life size one that now sits in the hospital.

Tip became a therapy dog after Jackie noticed how mild and kind-natured he was.

“Once he had created it, I painted it and then Tip was put in place with a plaque ready for people to give him a pat.”