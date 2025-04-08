Steve Backshall announces first ever UK arena tour and he's coming to the North East
A thrilling new live entertainment adventure is coming to UK arenas this October half term, including one in Newcastle
Deadly Live! is an action-packed, edge of your seat experience based on the hugely popular BBC franchise Deadly, hosted by BAFTA award-winning wildlife presenter and adventurer, Steve Backshall.
Get ready to join Steve on an unforgettable journey as he tracks some of the world’s most formidable predators, from big cats and birds of prey to Dinomania dinosaurs, snakes, and many more.
With daring stunts, mind-blowing experiments, and cutting-edge science, this thrilling live showtakes audiences across land, sky, and sea in a truly unique wildlife spectacle.
What has Steve said about his new tour?
Steve said: “I’m thrilled to be bringing Deadly Live! to arenas across the UK later this year for the very first time. We’ve got some amazing stunts and incredible experiments planned for this new supersized show for all the family, as we explore animals from 600 million years ago right through to modern day.”
When is Steve coming to the North East?
Deadly Live! will be on at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on Friday, October 24 2025.
When can I get tickets?
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 10 at 10.00am.
They will be vialable from deadlylivetour.com
Where else is Steve going?
DEADLY LIVE! 2025 UK ARENA TOUR DATES
October 24: Newcastle Utilita Arena
October 25: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
October 26: Swansea Arena
October 27: London, The O2
October 28: Bournemouth BIC
October 29: Manchester AO Arena
October 30: Birmingham Utilita Arena
October 31: Bradford Live*
November 1: Glasgow SEC Armadillo
November 2: Hull Connexin Live
*Bradford Live goes on sale on 2 May
