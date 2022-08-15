From fantastic musical line-ups at Bents Park to open-air film screenings, there’s been plenty going on to keep South Tyneside families of all ages entertained in July and August.

We’ve also experienced some of the hottest days in North East history, with crowds of people from across the borough and beyond heading to our coast in a bid to keep cool.

Get caught up on some of this summer’s moments so far in our picture round-up.

1. Paying their respects A service took place outside South Shields Town Hall - on the eve of the VJ Day anniversary on August 15 - in memory of Len Gibson and other veterans. It was organised by charity Daft as a Brush. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

2. Surf's up! Ten-year-old Honor Gamble tests her skills with South Shields Surf School at Sandhaven Beach. Perfect weather for it! Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

3. Entertainment Free entertainment for children has been taking place at South Shields Amphitheatre. Pennybuttons performs for families. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Cool blue How's that for a view! Making the most of a calm day on the water in South Shields. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales