From fantastic musical line-ups at Bents Park to open-air film screenings, there’s been plenty going on to keep South Tyneside families of all ages entertained in July and August.
Get caught up on some of this summer’s moments so far in our picture round-up.
1. Paying their respects
A service took place outside South Shields Town Hall - on the eve of the VJ Day anniversary on August 15 - in memory of Len Gibson and other veterans. It was organised by charity Daft as a Brush.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Surf's up!
Ten-year-old Honor Gamble tests her skills with South Shields Surf School at Sandhaven Beach. Perfect weather for it!
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Entertainment
Free entertainment for children has been taking place at South Shields Amphitheatre. Pennybuttons performs for families.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. Cool blue
How's that for a view! Making the most of a calm day on the water in South Shields.
Photo: Stu Norton