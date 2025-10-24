Black Cats will once again don the poppy on shirts this year, joining clubs nationwide in support of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shirts, worn by clubs across the country during late October and November fixtures, will then be signed and auctioned exclusively via MatchWornShirt (MWS) - with all net proceeds going to the Royal British Legion to support serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.

This year’s campaign features Arsenal and England legend Tony Adams, whose father served in the British Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an inspiring campaign video filmed in the shadow of Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Adams speaks passionately of the respect and honour that the poppy symbolises within the football community, and of the impact that funds from the campaign can have on the lives of those who have served in the Armed Forces.

Fans can bid for their club’s match-worn poppy shirts - including those worn by Sunderland players - at MWS.com/poppy.

The football legend said: “It’s a very special campaign that generates so much money for vital services. There are values in football – respect, unity, discipline and teamwork – that really resonate with the Armed Forces. My dad was in the army and played for the British Army, and it’s always had a connection for me.”

Now in its seventh consecutive year, the MWS campaign has raised almost £3.5 million in support of the Poppy Appeal to date, helping to further the Royal British Legion’s vital support of the Armed Forces community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Royal British Legion, said: "For more than 100 years, the poppy has stood as a symbol of remembrance and hope. Today, it continues to represent our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, both past and present.

“With the backing of football clubs and fans through these auctions, we can continue to provide life-changing support."

James Flude, Head of Business at MWS, added: "Every shirt tells a story - of the match, of the player, and of the cause it represents.

“We’re proud to once again unite the footballing world in support of the Royal British Legion. By bidding for a poppy shirt, supporters aren’t just owning a unique piece of football history; they’re also directly contributing to a vital cause."