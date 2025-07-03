Sunderland AFC, Newcastle United FC, and Middlesbrough FC unite to show their support for the city of Liverpool following tragic death of Diogo Jota
His brother Andre Silva, also died in the crash. The vehicle the brothers were in is reported to have left the road in the Spanish province of Zamora.
Local police have reported it was due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another car.
The 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal forward had just got married and leaves behind three children.
Following the tragic news a post from Newcastle United Football Club stated: “We are deeply saddened to learn the heart-breaking news of Diogo Jota's passing.
“Our heartfelt condolences are with Diogo’s young family, friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.”
Following the news, Liverpool FC posted a message on social media which said: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota”.
A post from Sunderland AFC responded: “Our thoughts are with Diogo's family, friends, teammates, and everyone at Liverpool FC during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace.”
The post was followed by a heart emoji.
North East rivals Middlesbrough FC also posted a response which said: “Everyone at Middlesbrough FC sends their heartfelt condolences to Diogo and Andre's family and friends, as well as everyone connected to Liverpool FC.
“Thinking of you all at this desperately sad time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.