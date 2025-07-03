North East rivals SAFC, NUFC, and Middlesbrough FC have united to show their support for the city of Liverpool and to offer their condolences following the tragic death of Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota.

His brother Andre Silva, also died in the crash. The vehicle the brothers were in is reported to have left the road in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Diogo Jota has tragically passed away following a car crash. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Local police have reported it was due to a tyre blowout while overtaking another car.

The 28-year-old Liverpool and Portugal forward had just got married and leaves behind three children.

Following the tragic news a post from Newcastle United Football Club stated: “We are deeply saddened to learn the heart-breaking news of Diogo Jota's passing.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with Diogo’s young family, friends and everyone at Liverpool Football Club during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace, Diogo.”

Following the news, Liverpool FC posted a message on social media which said: “Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota”.

A post from Sunderland AFC responded: “Our thoughts are with Diogo's family, friends, teammates, and everyone at Liverpool FC during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace.”

The post was followed by a heart emoji.

North East rivals Middlesbrough FC also posted a response which said: “Everyone at Middlesbrough FC sends their heartfelt condolences to Diogo and Andre's family and friends, as well as everyone connected to Liverpool FC.

“Thinking of you all at this desperately sad time.”