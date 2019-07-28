Sunderland Airshow 2019: Timings for Sunday events on the final day of the airshow
Here’s a quick run down on the final day of the Sunderland Airshow.
The weather is expected to remain largely dry, with only a 10% chance of rain, and there have not been any cancellations so far.
10.30am – 10.50am: Music from Casa Performing Arts, Cliffe Park
11am – 11.20am: Music from Olivia Glover, Cliffe Park
11am – 1.30pm: Drop-in craft workshop sessions with Artventurers at the Big Top
11am – 5pm: Face painting at Marine Walk
11.30am – 11.50am: Music from Bojangles Ukes, Cliffe Park
11.30am – 4.30pm: Shows from the Bubbleologist at Marine Walk – they will take place every hour
12pm – 2.20pm: Flying display including Royal Navy Wildcat Helicopter, The Blades, Strikemaster Pair, Wildcat Aerobatics, RAF Tutor Ultimate Fighters (P-47, P-51, Spitfire, Buchon), Fireflies Aerobatic Display Team, RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight
2pm until 6pm: Meet and greet sessions and interactive shows with superheroes and princesses at the Big Top
2.20pm – 3pm: Music set by DJ Pat Sharp, Cliffe Park
3.10pm – 5pm: Flying display including RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, OV-10B Bronco, RAF Chinook, T-33 Shooting Star, Swiss Air Force PC-7 Team, The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, RAF Typhoon. The stage programme is hosted by Ray Spencer with flying commentary provided by George Bacon.